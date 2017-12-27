2017 in review: The incredible moments in local sports

There were some incredible moments in local sports this year.

The Dave Shoji era was over: Robyn Ah Mow took over the Rainbow Wahine program, and while the Wahine struggled early on losing their first three matches, they found their way. They closed the season winning nine out of their last 10 and made the NCAA tournament before losing a close one to Illinois.

We saw two parades like this this year as Max Holloway became the undisputed world champ and then defended his title against Jose Also. He TKO'd Aldo in the third round of both fights.

The Honolulu Marathon saw record times. Both the men and womens' records were shattered. Lawrence Cherono finished in 2 hours, 22 minutes, 14 seconds. The Kenyan duo smashed the previous race records by a combined six minutes and 17 seconds.

Mililani boy McKenzie Milton led the University of Central Florida to an undefeated 12-0 season and a New Year's Day bowl game. McKenzie threw 35 touchdowns and just 9 interceptions. He's also a finalist for the Manning Award, which is handed out to the nation's top quarterback.

The Eddie was a no-go for 2017, and it had nothing to do with the waves. After a feud between the Aikau family and Quicksilver, the Aikaus decided to take a break this year but are expecting to bring it back in 2018.

The Waianae Tigers returned to Hawaii as Pop Warner Super Bowl champs. They beat a team from Jacksonville, Fla. 16-8 to claim the Division II junior Pee Wee title. The Kaneohe Knights placed third, then the Makaha Alii won the division III championship.

St. Louis scored an incredible last-minute touchdown to squeak past Kahuku in the state playoff "open" division. By the way, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and Jonah Panoke, the two key players on that play have been teammates since second grade. Cordeiro will be playing at UH next season.

Hilo and Lahainalua won the other 2 divisions. The Lunas outlasted Konawaena in seven other times. The final score was 75-69. But the outcome had many calling for new overtime rules.

Mililani graduate Angela Lee defended her world title twice this year in the One Championship. She won one fight by TKO, the other by submission. Unfortunately she had to pull out of a fight in November because of a car accident.

And John John Florence won the big showdown at Pipeline. John John advanced to the finals and finished second to Jeremy Flores. That was more than enough to earn his second consecutive World Title. He's the first surfer to win back-to-back titles since Kelly Slater in 2011 and the first local surfer to do it since Andy Irons in 2004.

Obviously we couldn't get to all the sports stories this year. if we missed you, we'll get you next year.

