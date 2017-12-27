AAA Hawaii offers free 'Tipsy Tow' service for New Year's Eve

With New Year’s Eve celebrations in the minds of many, AAA Hawaii will be offering its free Tipsy Tow service to get people home safely.

Drivers can catch a free ride from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 6 a.m. Jan. 1.

Those who need service can call 1-800-222-4357 and say, “I need a Tipsy Tow.” A regular AAA Hawaii-contracted emergency road service truck will be dispatched and can drive people within a 5-mile radius.

The service is restricted to a one-way, one-time ride for the driver. Reservations are not expected and riders will be responsible for paying an additional rate beyond the free 5-mile distance.

