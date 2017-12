Woman accused of stealing $7M from nonprofit pleads not guilty

A grand jury has filed a superseding indictment against a former accountant, adding an additional $1 million in fraud charges.

Accountant is now accused of stealing $7M from Hawaii nonprofit

A woman at the center of one of the state’s largest white collar crime cases pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Lola Jean Amorin was arraigned at Oahu Community Correctional Center on charges of theft, money laundering and tax evasion.

Prosecutors say she stole nearly $7 million from Arc in Hawaii – a nonprofit organization that serves people with disabilities -- for almost a decade.

Amorin worked for Arc in Hawaii for more than 30 years as a senior accountant. Officials said the theft was found during a routine audit and was reported to police.

Investigators learned that large chunks of embezzled funds were used to pay mortgages on at least four properties on Oahu, the Big Island and Las Vegas.

Her husband, Albert Amorin, was also arraigned on tax evasion crimes.

Lola Jean Amorin, whose bail is set at $3 million, is due in court next month.



This story may be updated.

