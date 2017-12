Another Hawaii bank announces employee bonuses, higher wages

HONOLULU (AP) - Another bank in Hawaii has announced plans to give employees bonuses and raise its minimum wage, marking the fourth bank in the state to do so.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Central Pacific Bank on Sunday announced it would give $1,000 holiday bonuses to its entire workforce, excluding executives on its managing committee.

The state's fourth largest bank says it will raise its minimum wage to $15.25 per hour starting on Monday. Officials say the higher wage would affect about 126 of its approximately 850 employees.

First Hawaiian Bank, Bank of Hawaii and American Savings Bank previously announced they would give employee bonuses of at least $1,000 and raise minimum wages to at least $15 per hour.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.