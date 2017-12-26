Forecast: Severe thunderstorms possible into early Wednesday

There's the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms overnight for Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, which are under a Flash Flood Watch. The strong storms and heavy rain are developing along an upper disturbance and ahead of a cold front that will move through the islands Wednesday with clouds and showers. Conditions should improve and showers should decrease after the front. Maui and Lanai may get some of the severe weather as the upper disturbance shifts eastward and then lifts away to the northeast. The system will also bring strong winds for the Big Island summits, where a Wind Advisory is posted through the night.

Because of the possibility of severe thunderstorms and flooding rain, be sure to monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued.

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE

No marine warnings are posted for coastal waters. Surf is declining but there's a north swell possible late Wednesday into Thursday, mostly likely below advisory levels.

- Ben Gutierrez

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.