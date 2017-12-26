Tryouts for open lifeguard spots set

Want to be a lifeguard?

The city will be conducting tryouts to fill on-call, part-time lifeguard positions on Jan. 19 and 20.

The physical exam consists of a 1,000-yard run and 1,000 yard swim, a 100-yard run-swim-run, and a 400-yard rescue board paddle.

Applicants should have a valid driver's license, required first aid and lifeguard training certifications, and a high school diploma.

The tryouts start at 8 a.m. on both days.

