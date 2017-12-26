Crusaders ranked among top-five teams in the nation

After coming off of an undefeated season and an Open-division state championship, the St. Louis Crusaders football team are now one of the top-five teams in the nation.

MaxPreps.com has updated their national rankings list, which features the best high school football programs in the country. The latest ranking was released on Tuesday, Dec. 23 where the Crusaders came in at No.5 after marking a major bump from last year’s poll (they finished at No. 29).

The Crusaders even leap-frogged last year’s top team, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV). This year the Gaels came in at No. 13 - falling eight spots being St. Louis.

St. Louis’ high-octane offense put up an average of 43.6 points-per-game and an average of 446 yards-per-game this season.

Senior Quarterback, Chevan Cordeiro threw for 3,157 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 454 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2017. Cordeiro earned all-state first team honors and has already signed his letter of intent to play for the University of Hawaii next season.

The Crusader offense was complemented by a defense that was solid all season long, allowing only 15.5 points-per-game on average.

Cal Lee’s squad finished the season with a perfect 10-0 record to earn a second straight Open-Division state title. St. Louis is currently the only team to have won the Open title since its start in the 2016-17 season.

The MaxPreps.com National Rankings are calculated by a computer based system that takes into account the amount of wins a team has, the quality of wins and the strength of the team’s schedule.