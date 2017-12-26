Medeiros to fight 'Cowboy' Cerrone as main event at UFC Austin

Less than a month after putting on what's widely considered the fight of the year against Alex "Cowboy" Oliveira - welterweight contender, Yancy Medeiros, has signed a contract to get back in the octagon with another cowboy. Medeiros confirmed to Hawaii News Now that on February 18, the west side-native will face-off against Donald Cerrone as the main event at UFC Austin

Cerrone has lost three straight fights, most recently falling by knockout in the first round of his fight against Darren Till at UFC Gdansk in October.

Meanwhile, Medeiros is hot off one of the most exciting fights of 2017. He recently earned a Fight of the Night bonus for his third-round TKO against Oliveira at UFC 218 in Detroit. With that result, the Waianae product picked up his third consecutive win, and his fourth of his last five fights.