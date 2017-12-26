Business Report 12/26/17: Monthly hotel data - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Business Report 12/26/17: Monthly hotel data

t's time for Howard's Illustrated Economics. This morning, monthly hotel data, shown with Legos.

Hawaii hotel occupancy was below 79 percent, only fractionally fuller than last year. But room rates and revenue per available room were both up almost 4 percent.

