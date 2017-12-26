Sunrise Open House: Ko Olina

On today's Sunrise Open House, we're shopping for a Ko Olina condo to put under the Christmas tree.
Let's start in the Ko Olina Fairways community, the first built in the west-side resort back in 1995.
This 2-bedroom, 2-bath townhouse has a 2-car garage with 2 more spaces in the driveway. Upgraded with stainless steel appliances, split a/c, and a remodeled kitchen -- this 853-square-foot unit is listed at $520,000.
Maintenance and association fees total $472 per month.
Next up, a 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath town home in the Ko Olina Hillside Villas.
There's a 1-car garage along with tandem parking in the driveway. Interior living space totals 1,173 square feet.
This home, built in 2006, features laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, corian vanity, and maple shaker-style kitchen cabinets.
Maintenance and association fees total $653 per month.
Ko Olina Hillside offered at $555,888.
Finally, take a look at this 2-bedroom, 2-bath, with den at Coconut Plantation.
Built in 2004, this Moonflower model has a 1-car garage along with an additional parking space.
There's 1,236 square feet of interior living space.
Maintenance and association fees total $654 per month.
Coconut Plantation for $649,000.
If you're looking for your dream home, get out to an open house this weekend.
