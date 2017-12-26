'Mele Kalikimaka': Customer leaves $500 tip for Ichiriki server

A server at a Japanese restaurant in Kaneohe got quite a generous Christmas gift this holiday season.

Dimitri Peterson Kaliko, who works at Ichiriki Japanese Nabe Restaurant, was stunned last week when he got his bill back from his customer.

In addition to paying a little over $20 for that person’s meal, his customer also left a $500 tip.

The tip also included a note which read, “Dimitri, your smile turned an otherwise sad day into a much better one. Mele Kalikimaka.”

“The most thing that really touched me, though, was when I heard that she left a note,” Kaliko said. “I actually got to touch someone’s life like that and make someone happy and turn the day around. That was the biggest thing for me.”

Kaliko asked Hawaii News Now not to identify the customer.

