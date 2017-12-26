HFD investigating cause of house fire in Kahaluu

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating what caused a blaze to break out from a home in Kahaluu on Christmas Day.

More than 20 firefighters arrived at the home on Alawiki Street around 7:15 p.m.

When they arrived, light smoke was coming out of a back bedroom window of the small, single-story home, according to HFD.

The fire was extinguished by 7:50 p.m.

No one was at home at the time, but two dogs were rescued.

HFD is investigating the cause as well as damage estimates.

This story may be updated.

