Forecast: Expect some dramatic weather changes today

An approaching cold front is changing our weather rapidly and dramatically. In advance of that front, the flow is from the south and tropical moisture coming up from the equator and is interacting with an upper level disturbance over the islands.

That's creating some heavy showers and possibly thunderstorms. The eastern half of Oahu, both windward and town side, has already seen rainfall rates of 1" per hour. Driver visibility is limited and there's ponding on some roadways. Please drive with caution.

The cold front will cross over the island state from west to east overnight tonight through Wednesday. Behind the front we will experience cooler, drier conditions with northerly winds becoming trades in time for the weekend.

The big north surf is moderating as it moves to a more northeast direction. East shores with north exposure will see dangerous wave heights through this evening.

Waves today will be 8-12 feet north, 6-9 feet east, 4-7 feet west, 1-3 feet south.

Flood Advisory for East Oahu until 8:15 a.m. This advisory could be extended and/or expanded.

High Surf Advisory for most east shores.

Wind Advisory for the Big Island summits effective noon today until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Winds will be 40-50 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

- Dan Cooke

