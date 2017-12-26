TRAFFIC ALERT: Leaning pole closes Kalanianaole Hwy. in Waimanal - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

TRAFFIC ALERT: Leaning pole closes Kalanianaole Hwy. in Waimanalo

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
WAIMANALO, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Both directions of Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo are closed Tuesday morning following a crash in the area.

Honolulu police shut down lanes near Shriner’s Beach after a vehicle hit a utility pole, causing it to lean over the roadway. 

It happened around 5:30 a.m.

The damaged pole caused a power outage for at least 840 customers from Hawaii Kai to Waimanalo, the Hawaiian Electric Company said. Crews were on scene making repairs. 

It's not known when repairs will be completed. 

Drivers are asked to drive with caution in this area as heavy rains may impact roads.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

  • News ExtrasMore>>

  • Special Reports

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

    More >>

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly