TRAFFIC ALERT: Leaning pole closes Kalanianaole Hwy. in Waimanalo

Both directions of Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo are closed Tuesday morning following a crash in the area.

Honolulu police shut down lanes near Shriner’s Beach after a vehicle hit a utility pole, causing it to lean over the roadway.

It happened around 5:30 a.m.

The damaged pole caused a power outage for at least 840 customers from Hawaii Kai to Waimanalo, the Hawaiian Electric Company said. Crews were on scene making repairs.

It's not known when repairs will be completed.

Drivers are asked to drive with caution in this area as heavy rains may impact roads.

This story will be updated.

