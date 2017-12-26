Flood Advisory issued for eastern half of Oahu as heavy rain begins

Unstable weather is bringing on the threat of heavy rains and thunderstorms for the state particularly the western half.

Parts of Oahu were already seeing the wet weather on Tuesday morning. A Flood Advisory has been issued for the eastern half of the island until 8:15 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

At around 5:10 a.m., radar was showing rain falling at a rate of around 1 inch per hour.

Flooding is expected, so drivers should be prepared for ponding and other hazardous conditions.

This story will be updated.

