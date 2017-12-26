Wild pigs continue to be issue for some Hawaii communities

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Feral pig populations continue at least to appear to be an issue for some Hawaii communities.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports Hawaii Island Division of Forestry and Wildlife Natural Area Specialist Ian Cole says hunting and trapping seem to be continuing to help maintain pig numbers at an acceptable level across the island.

But Cole says doing a thorough pig population census is next to impossible, and the nature of wild pigs may make them appear more numerous in certain areas than in others.

Cole says the pigs do not stay in one place long enough to obtain an accurate census due to their constant pursuit of forage and food.

