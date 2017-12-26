Multiple tiger sharks in Haleiwa seen feasting off huge humpback whale carcass

The carcass of a huge humpback whale had lifeguards clearing out surf spots off Oahu's North Shore on Monday.

The 40-foot carcass was severely decomposed and it attracted sharks all afternoon.

"It doesn't even look like a whale. It's white… it's been there for a while,” said seven-year-old Kai Ellis.

Lifeguards first noticed it about a mile offshore of Haleiwa Alii Beach Park at a surf spot known as "Avalanche."

They said at least three tiger sharks were seen feasting on it.

The sight, and smell, also attracted onlookers at the harbor.

“It smelt so bad. I almost got up and left because it smelt so bad. It was almost unbearable,” Haley Ellis said.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) officials said the whale weighs about 55,000 pounds and community members along with local fishermen helped to tow it three to five miles offshore.

"It was heading toward Alii Beach, which is a high impact beach, a lot of recreational swimming, a lot of recreational boating. There were reports of different times of sharks on the whale carcass. So the fact that the community was able to step and remove this public out of harm’s way and further out to sea, is a real bonus,” said NOAA’s Marine Mammal Response Program Coordinator NOAA David Schofield.

Schofield said they have a history of towing whales off the north side of the island and carcasses coming back. So they have a team monitoring it.

They advise the public to stay away from the carcass because tiger sharks are most likely nearby.

This isn't the first time a whale carcass made its way to shore. In March of 2013, a 15-foot humpback calf washed up on shore behind Waianae High School. Last November, the state hired a salvage boat to tow away a 60-foot long humpback whale carcass off Kailua Bay. Later in the month, another carcass washed up at Yokohama Beach and a dead whale was found off Maui in January of this year.

