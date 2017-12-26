Big Island police investigating grisly murder in Puna

Big Island police are investigating after a body burnt beyond recognition was found in a truck in a remote Puna subdivision on Christmas morning.

The case is being classified as a murder, and is connected to a separate criminal investigation that police did not immediately offer additional details on.

Firefighters and police responded to the Orchidland subdivision about 10 a.m. Monday after getting a call about a vehicle on fire.

After dousing the flames, firefighters found human remains in the truck.

