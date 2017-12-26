Christmas in Hawaii: Families head to the beach to celebrate the holiday

Christmas in Hawaii means many families and visitors spent their holiday at the beach.

"By 9:00am, we were here and we could get our prime space," said Annette Tashiro.

Tashiro says her family has been coming to Ala Moana Beach Park on Christmas Day for several decades.

"My dad would say -- at their house -- 'This is not a park. Why are they running around?' And my sister just said, 'Let's just go to the park and have Christmas.' So we've been doing that ever since," Tashiro said.

Tashiro says there are now four generations that celebrate at the beach -- from Grandma to the great grand children. And the family shows up every year rain or shine.

"We also had one year where it was a rainy day. Everybody had to go under the tarp and the rain was pouring down, but we were still here," said Tashiro.

For Grace Faletoi, she says the beach is the perfect place to spend Christmas with her growing family.

"We just enjoy the beach and let the kids swim, potluck, and have a lot food. We come to the beach every Christmas because we're such a big family. We don't fit in somebody's house," Faletoi said.

In a place where the average December temperatures are in the 80's, visitors say they come to Hawaii for the holiday to simply escape the cold back home.

"We decided to make it a tradition, so we call it Christmas in Hawaii. We love it here, and also because of the weather," said Vesselina Stoyneva, who is visiting from Bulgaria.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now All rights reserved.