Rainbow Warriors suffer from shooting struggles in 77-63 loss to Princeton

The Rainbow Warriors had the Princeton Tigers right where they wanted them at the half, tied at 31 apiece. But then the second half began, and the Warriors fell behind as the Tigers shot lights out from the field to defeat Hawaii 77-63 in the Diamond Head Classic.

The Warriors (8-4) dropped their fourth game of the season against Princeton on Christmas Day, marking the second time in the past four days that Hawaii has suffered a loss. Princeton (7-7) was led by Devin Cannady, who shot 7-of-13 from the field along with 12-of-16 from the charity stripe for 28 points.

Along with Cannady, Princeton got help from Amir Bell and Jerome Desrosiers who scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. For Hawaii, Mike Thomas battled back from a poor performance against Davidson to lead the Warriors in points against Princeton, scoring 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

Hawaii didn’t shoot that bad from the field, shooting 46.4 percent, but they struggled from beyond the arc (18.2 percent) and from the free throw line (45 percent).

The Warriors’ struggles from the free throw line cost them dearly on Monday, shooting 7-of-17 in the second half when Princeton got themselves in the penalty.

Hawaii will have a chance to redeem themselves this Friday against Howard at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. HT.

