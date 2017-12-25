It's time to get rid of that dried out Christmas tree. Here's how to do it

The time has come to part ways with the beautiful family Christmas tree. And the city wants to remind the public how to properly do it.

For trees to be recycled, all ornaments and tinsel must be removed. Trees must cut and put in the green waste carts, and placed curbside for pickup on regular green waste collection days. No flocked trees will be accepted.

Trees can also be dropped off at any of the City's Refuse and Recycling Convenience Centers or composting facilities.

Trees and other holiday rubbish left curbside outside of regular pickup days is not only un-merry, it's also a violation of city ordinance.

