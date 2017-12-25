Police looking for missing 7-year-old Mililani boy

Crimestoppers and Honolulu Police are asking for help to find a missing 7-year-old autistic boy.

They say Paul "Kevin" Rozier wandered away from his home on Lahe Street around 5 p.m. Christmas Eve.

He's is about 4-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

Rozier has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing green boxer briefs and a white T-shirt with the Air Jordan logo on it.

His family says Rozier is familiar with Mililani Uka Elementary School and Mililani Town Center, especially Walmart.

Call police if you see him.

This story will be updated.

