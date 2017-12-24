'There is no God': Vandals spray paint door of Ewa Beach church - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

'There is no God': Vandals spray paint door of Ewa Beach church

(Image: Church members) (Image: Church members)
EWA BEACH, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Sacrilegious graffiti has led to a criminal investigation on Oahu's Leeward Coast.

Church members of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, a Catholic church on N Road., were disturbed to discover the words "There is no God" spray painted on a door.

They made the discovery Sunday morning.

Congregation members say there was no other vandalism, but are shaken by the crime, especially during this holiday season.

A report was filed with Honolulu police. Anyone with information should contact HPD.

Church leaders worked together to quickly cover the graffiti.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly