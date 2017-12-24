'There is no God': Vandals spray paint door of Ewa Beach church

Sacrilegious graffiti has led to a criminal investigation on Oahu's Leeward Coast.

Church members of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, a Catholic church on N Road., were disturbed to discover the words "There is no God" spray painted on a door.

They made the discovery Sunday morning.

Congregation members say there was no other vandalism, but are shaken by the crime, especially during this holiday season.

A report was filed with Honolulu police. Anyone with information should contact HPD.

Church leaders worked together to quickly cover the graffiti.

