Hawaii's Miss Americas among former winners who called for resignations

Amid the resignations of three Miss America executives following the release of crude emails regarding former titleholders, the Miss Hawaii Organization is speaking up.

"The behavior of those Miss America executives are egregious and unacceptable," Miss Hawaii Executive Director Ryan Brown said in a press release. "Let me be clear, the Miss Hawaii Organization does not, in anyway, condone this behavior. Our organization fully supports the endeavors of the young women who participate in the Miss Hawaii/Miss America pageants

In the pageant's 92-year history, Hawaii has been home to two Miss America's: Carolyn Sapp in 1991 and Angela Baraquio-Grey in 2001.

The organization said the former queen's were among the 49 former Miss America's who signed a petition calling for Miss America CEO Sam Haskell's resignation. Other executives are also being held responsible.

Haskell is accused of sending emails within the organization discussing the sex life of titleholder Mallory Hagan, and joking about her weight gain.

He's also accused of tarnishing working relationships with other winners.

Local organizers hope the news does not discourage young women from upholding the legacy the pageant stands for. "A legacy whose efforts are to promote young women and empower them. A legacy that invests in our nation’s best and brightest."

"We must make this ‘pono’ and with your continued dedication to the ideals of the Miss Hawaii and Miss America programs, we will move past this troubled period, stronger and united," Brown added.

