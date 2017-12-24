Rainbow Warriors outduel Davidson, 79=71

After falling to No. 6 ranked Miami the night before, the Rainbow Warrior basketball team stormed back against Davidson Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center, winning 79-71 in the Diamond Head Classic.

Hawaii (8-3) played well on both ends of the floor throughout the game and head coach Eran Ganot said post-game that it was one of the best games he’s seen his team play in the past couple of years.

Sheriff Drammeh continued his scoring tear with a career-high 22 points with 16 of those points coming in the first half. He has led the team in scoring the last three games with two 20-point performances.

With the win, the Warriors will face Princeton on Christmas Day at 9:30 a.m. HT at the Stan Sheriff Center.

