TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes one lane of Kalanianaole Highway

One lane of Kalanianaole Highway is closed as emergency crews respond to an accident Sunday.

Honolulu police say the eastbound lane of the highway is closed and motorists are being turned around at Hanauma Bay.

Westbound traffic is open. The accident happened just before noon.

Two tow wagons are en route to the scene.

Details of the accident are still unfolding. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.