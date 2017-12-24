Soldiers hold holiday march across Schofield Barracks to deliver gifts

Hundreds of toys for those in need were collected by those who keep our country safe.

Soldiers and family members of the 95th Engineer Company, 8th Theater Sustainment Command recently took to the streets of Schofield Barracks for a unique holiday workout.

The group trekked hundreds of toys on their backs across the base to Santa Claus himself. When they reached the man in red, instead of a sleigh, Kris Kringle was riding in a combat vehicle.

Some of the men and women go in to the spirit by decorating their ruck sacks, strollers and pets.

The toys and other gifts have since been transported and delivered to the Institute for Human Services in Honolulu.

