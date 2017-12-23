Forecast: Cool and pleasant for the holiday weekend

Quiet and mostly dry weather is expected for the Christmas holiday weekend, with cool and locally breezy northeast winds. The winds will slow down a bit Christmas day Monday as a frontal system approaches. Wet weather will move over the islands Tuesday and Wednesday.

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE

A High Surf Advisory is up for north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau and the north shores of Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. Waves will be just above advisory levels. There's also a Small Craft Advisory for most Hawaiian coastal waters.

- Ben Gutierrez

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.