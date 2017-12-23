Animals rescued from Nimitz homeless camp put up for adoption

As the state prepares to sweep out an entrenched homeless camp under the airport viaduct next week, animal advocates have moved in first.

Nimitz viaduct homeless give up dozens of pets ahead of state sweep

By Kimi Andrew

HNN Fall Intern

MILILANI (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly 100 animals were rescued from a Nimitz homeless camp in October, those animals were put up for adoption.

On Saturday, the organization Poi Dogs and Popoki held an adoption event for those animals.

The animals were rescued from a growing homeless camp under the Nimitz Viaduct.

The dozens of rescued dogs and cats were sterilized, microchipped and ready for adoption at the Mililani PetSmart. The event ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Poi Dogs and Popoki is an organization dedicated to reducing pet overpopulation by providing affordable spay and neuter services and helping animals find loving homes.

This was the organization’s last adoption event of the year.

