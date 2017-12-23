Animals rescued from Nimitz homeless camp put up for adoption - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Animals rescued from Nimitz homeless camp put up for adoption

(Image: Poi Dogs and Popoki) (Image: Poi Dogs and Popoki)

By Kimi Andrew
HNN Fall Intern

MILILANI (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly 100 animals were rescued from a Nimitz homeless camp in October, those animals were put up for adoption. 

On Saturday, the organization Poi Dogs and Popoki held an adoption event for those animals. 

The animals were rescued from a growing homeless camp under the Nimitz Viaduct. 

The dozens of rescued dogs and cats were sterilized, microchipped and ready for adoption at the Mililani PetSmart. The event ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Poi Dogs and Popoki is an organization dedicated to reducing pet overpopulation by providing affordable spay and neuter services and helping animals find loving homes.

This was the organization’s last adoption event of the year.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly