Last-minute holiday shoppers hit the malls on 'Super Saturday'

Retailers call it "Super Saturday," the last Saturday before Christmas where shoppers hit the malls at the last minute to take advantage of deep discounts and extended hours.

"We're so busy, this is the only time we could actually go shopping," said Tihani Medeiros.

"It's been a busy, busy year for us," said Kenneth Griffin. "We just moved so we're trying to make sure everyone is taken care of this year."

It's deals like "Buy One Get One 50% Off" that has shoppers braving the crowds and all the traffic.

"It's definitely a mad house out there," Griffin said.

For $8, some shoppers at Pearlridge Mall decided to save time and energy looking for parking and went with valet.

"The parking is crazy," Medeiros said. "We circled around like three times."

Shoppers aren't the only ones taking advantage of the holiday rush.

According to the National Retail Federation, 53% or about 126 million people, will be out wrapping up their shopping.

"We have hired over 40 new employees and in stock we have about 10 new employees," said Roseann Vierra, manager at T&C Surf Shop.

Personalized items are among the popular gifts this holiday season.

"(You'll) have it a year from now," said Barbara Schade of Santa's Pen. "A box of candy is gone, cookies are gone, but (personalized items) last forever."

Below is a list of holiday hours for shopping centers around town.

Pearlridge Center

Through Saturday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25: Closed

Tuesday, Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ala Moana Center

Through Saturday, Dec. 23: 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25: Closed

Tuesday, Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ka Makana Alii

Through Saturday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25: Closed

Tuesday, Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kahala Mall

Through Saturday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Sunday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25: Closed, individual stores may choose to open

Tuesday, Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Waikele Premium Outlets

Thursday, Dec. 21: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25: Closed

Tuesday, Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Windward Mall

Through Saturday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25: Closed

Tuesday, Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

International Market Place

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Royal Hawaiian Center

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Prince Kuhio Plaza (Hilo)

Through Saturday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25: Closed

Tueday, Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

