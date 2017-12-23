Fatal accident closes Kamehameha Highway in both directions

A major highway is closed on Oahu's North Shore after a fatal accident Saturday.

Police confirmed an elderly man died after he was hit by a vehicle at a bus stop fronting the Hauula Kai Shopping Center.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. One witness described the horrific sight after leaving one of the stores.

"I came out of Longs and heard the big crunch and when I looked, the car ... slammed into the bus stop and there was a man there and he went down, and this lady went flying," Hauula resident Charleen Pina said. "A tree went on the line, it was horrible."

"My heart just sank when I saw it," Pina added. "So horrible just before Christmas and to see that, it just was a lot and my prayers go out to the man and the lady and all involved."

An elderly woman was also taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Traffic is being rerouted through the Hauula Kai Shopping Center parking lot.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

