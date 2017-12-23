BWS working to fix broken water main in Honolulu

Board of Water supply crews are working to repair a broken water main near Don Quijote in Honolulu.

The broken main is located on Makaloa Street. Motorists are being advised to avoid Makaloa Street between Kaheka and Poni Street.

The 8-inch break was reported around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

A water wagon has been set up on Makaloa Street, and a spigot has been placed on a hydrant next to the fire station.

No word on when repairs will be completed.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.