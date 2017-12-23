DPS searching for 2 missing inmates on Hawaii Island

Department of Safety officials are searching for two inmates who were reported missing from an evening headcount Friday.

DPS says 25-year-old Matthew Alani and 39-year-old Lorrin Nakapalau were reported absent from the Kulani Correctional Facility's headcount around 8:35 p.m. Hawaii County Police were immediately notified.

How they managed to escape is unknown.

Officials describe Alani as 5' 6" tall, 220 lbs with brown hair and a large neck tattoo. Nakapalau is 6' tall, 160 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alani is serving time for second-degree robbery while Nakapalau is serving time for escape 2. Their next parole hearings are scheduled for June 2018.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.