Car accident wrecks plots, headstones at Alae Cemetery

More than a dozen burial plots at Alae Cemetery in Hilo were damaged by a car accident early Wednesday morning, Hawaii County officials say.

Video taken at the scene Friday afternoon shows extensive damage to several plots and headstones locaed in "Section B" near the front of the cemetery. Parks department staff members are attempting to contact the families of the damaged plots to notify them of the incident, a county spokesperson says.

Families with plots in the area who notice damage are asked to contact the city parks department.

Hawaii County police authorities are investigating the incident. City officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call police.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.