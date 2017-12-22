Santa arrives in Hawaii ... on a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter! - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Santa arrives in Hawaii ... on a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter!

(Image: U.S. Coast Guard/ATM2 Fuist) (Image: U.S. Coast Guard/ATM2 Fuist)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

When the reindeer need a day off, several members of the U.S. Coast Guard stationed at Air Station Barber's Point have apparently got Santa covered. 

Video posted to the base's Facebook page shows a Coast Guard helicopter with Santa onboard flying over waters off Oahu, waving to surfers and beachgoers, before Mr. Kringle rappels down to the ground.

 A group of keiki had gathered near a hangar at Air Station Barber's Point ahead of Santa's arrival. 

