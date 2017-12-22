Man indicted for unprovoked Mililani attack that killed 52-year-old

A 24-year-old man has been indicted for manslaughter in connection with the death of a 52-year-old Mililani resident.

Authorities say Shane Dilwith was at the Jungle Juice Market store in Mililani earlier this month when he punched Thomas Morikawa, causing him to fall and hit his head on the floor. Authorities believe the incident was unprovoked.

Morikawa was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he was kept on life support for several days before he died.

