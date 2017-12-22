Calif. court moves forward with extradition for escaped Hawaii killer

During a massive search of rooms at Hawaii State Hospital prompted by the escape of a psychopathic killer, a patient was caught with a fake drivers license, sources tell Hawaii News Now.

Extradition proceedings have begun for the Hawaii State Hospital escapee who fled to California.

The San Joaquin Superior Court on Friday served escaped psychopathic killer Randall Saito with a California Governor's Warrant that authorized his return to Hawaii, according to the office of Hawaii's Attorney General.

Saito, who escaped from the Hawaii State Hospital last month and eventually made his way to California without being caught, had attempted to prevent his extradition by refusing to confirm his identity to the court.

A status hearing will be held on January 5 to make arrangements for Saito's physical transport back to Hawaii. Attorney General Doug Chin says the state has made arrangments with the U.S. Marshal's Service to have Saito flown back to Hawaii on a non-commercial flight.

Saito was acquitted by reason of insanity for the gruesome 1979 killing of 29-year-old Sandra Yamashiro at Ala Moana Center. She was a stranger to him.

After walking away from the hospital, Saito says he called a cab to pick him up at Kaneohe Community Park, flew to Maui on a charter flight and caught a Hawaiian Airlines flight to San Jose, Calif.

He arrived in California two hours before the State Hospital informed police that he was missing — a fact that prompted the state to launch an investigation and put a number of workers on unpaid leave.

In interviews after his arrest in California, Saito admitted to killing Yamashiro and said he faked mental illness to get out of prison sentence.

