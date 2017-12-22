HFD: Firecracker permit applications rose nearly 25 percent

Firefighters in Honolulu have issued 20,951 firecracker permits for the 2017 holiday season, the most since current firecracker permitting laws went into effect in 2013, the Honolulu Fire Department said Friday.

Permit applications were up 22 percent over 2016 totals, and 7,000 more permits were issued in 2017 than were issued two years ago.

"While the number of fireworks-related injuries on Oahu is typically lower than elsewhere in the nation, even a single incident is one too many because it causes suffering, which is preventable," Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves said in a statement.

Permits are required to purchase firecrackers on Oahu. The application deadline for a firecracker permit was Thursday, and sales of firecrackers on Oahu are allowed to begin on December 26.

Firecrackers may be used between 9 p.m. on December 31, 2017, until 1 a.m. on January 1, 2018.

