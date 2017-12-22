High surf closes beaches along Kauai's north shore

High surf conditions and strong currents have prompted Kauai officials to close Haena and Kee beaches to all swimmers.

Ocean safety officials have reported strong rip currents and wave heights of up to 10 feet in those areas. Lifeguards will remain at beach towers throughout the day to notify beachgoers of the closure.

Warning signs have also been posted along the beaches.

Beaches will reopen as soon as officials determine them safe enough for swimming.

