Man seriously injured after moped crash in Kalihi

A 35-year-old man was seriously injured on Friday morning after crashing his moped in the Kalihi area, according to Emergency Medical Services.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on Kalihi Street.

Honolulu police closed Kalihi Street, from Makuahine to Nobrega streets, for over an hour. Lanes have since reopened.

It’s not yet known how the crash happened, but police are continuing their investigation.

This story will be updated.

