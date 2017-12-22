Forecast: Beautiful weather across the state through Christmas Day!

The beautiful and somewhat cool conditions we experienced on Oahu yesterday will be present for all islands today.

There are still a few showers for north-facing neighborhoods, but it will be much improved for Maui County and the Island of Hawaii.

Northeast winds will pick up by afternoon and be 15-20 mph.

The high in Honolulu is expected to reach 78 degrees.

Surf has moderated out in the country and the advisories have been dropped. A new, moderate-sized north-northwest is expected tomorrow. A larger north-northwest is forecast for next week Wednesday.

Waves today will be 6-10 feet north, 4-7 feet east, 3-6 west, 0-2 feet south.

Small Craft Advisory for leeward coastal waters east of Oahu along with the Alenuihaha channel.

- Dan Cooke

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.