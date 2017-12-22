Hawaiian, Yoda is? A linguist seems to think so

A bit Hawaiian, Yoda is? That’s what a London-based linguist seems to think.

Very little is known about the tiny, green character’s background, like what species he is or what planet he came from, but the way he speaks can offer some clues.

David Adger, linguistics professor at Queen Mary University of London, has studied the way Yoda speaks and believes that his sentence structure bears a striking resemblance to the Hawaiian language.

Here’s an example of something Yoda said: “The greatest teacher, failure is.” In English, we would say: “Failure is the greatest teacher.”

“Failure” is the subject of the sentence, while “is the greatest teacher” is the predicate. In English, we would put the subject before the predicate. But Yoda does the exact opposite.

Based on this, Adger concluded that a human language that has a similar sentence structure is Hawaiian.

So if Yoda ever came to Earth, he’d probably spend Christmas in Honolulu, Adger says.

His revelations come as fans flock to movie theaters for the latest installment of the Star Wars series, The Last Jedi.

