LIST: New Year's Eve events across Hawaii to ring in 2018

While many are focused on celebrating Christmas, some are preparing to ring in the new year with a bang.

Need firecrackers for New Year's Eve? Time to get a permit is running out

As 2017 winds down to its final days, many around the world are looking forward to ringing in the new year.

Here in Hawaii, some families will celebrate with traditional firecrackers while others are planning to leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals.

Here are a list of fireworks displays and event across the state to help you welcome 2018. All events listed below will take place on Dec. 31, unless otherwise noted.

Oahu Fireworks Displays

Aloha Tower Marketplace

Display times 9 p.m., 10 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight.

Barge fronting Kahala Avenue

10:30 p.m.

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort Lagoon

11:45 p.m.

Offshore barge, Waikiki

12 midnight

The Kahala Hotel & Resort

12 midnight

Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, Coves 1 and 2

12 midnight

Turtle Bay Resort

11:59 p.m.

Oahu New Year's Eve Events

Mililani Town Center Pineapple Drop

After a two-year hiatus, the beloved Pineapple Drop welcomes the new year with the lowering of a giant illuminated pineapple.

The man-made pineapple stands at 12 feet tall and six feet wide, and lights up with more than 2,500 bulbs. The parking lot between Consolidated Theatres and Chilis opens to attendees at noon with entertainment, lion dances and activities to follow.

The pineapple will be lowered at 7 p.m. to coincide with the New York City NYE Ball Drop.

8th Annual Party of the Year

This two-day event begins on Saturday Dec. 30. Headline group The Chainsmokers will perform at Aloha Stadium on Saturday. All ages welcome. Then revelers will return Sunday to celebrate the start of 2018.

Maui Fireworks Displays

Grand Wailea Resort, offshore barge

11:59 p.m.

Four Seasons Resort Lanai

Laydown area between the resort and Manele Harbor

11:59 p.m.

Kauai New Year's Eve Events

Poipu New Year's Eve Fireworks Celebration

Poipu Beach Resort Association is set to host the island's largest family-friendly NYE event. Hundreds will gather on the island's south shore to watch fireworks, an outdoor movie as well as eat at local food trucks. The event is in it's 8th year and welcomes families from around the island.

This story will be updated with more events.

