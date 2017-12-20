Mysterious object found on a Kauai shoreline identified

KEALIA, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was able to identify an unusual object that was found on the shore of Kealia Beach Tuesday.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on December 19, the EOD team was called to Kealia beach to help assess the situation and object. The beach was shut down while the investigation took place.

After difficulty locating the object due to shifting sands and tides, the identification efforts did not begin until 8:30 p.m.

The 3-foot wide sphere, originally thought to be an unexploded ordnance, has since been determined to be merely a metal buoy.

“We are glad to support the community and are pleased to know that the object was nothing more than a metal buoy,” said Daniel Kimberly, Pacific Missile Range Facility Executive Officer Commander. “One of our top concerns in these types of situations is public safety and protection of the environment. The Navy EOD team and PMRF Sailors responded swiftly and worked closely with DLNR and KPT to ensure quick and safe removal.”

Anyone who finds an object believed to be an ordnance item should not touch it and should call 911. They are also advised to to remain in the vicinity, at a safe distance from the object, and help authorities locate the object when they arrive.

