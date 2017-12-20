Kauai county to close community parks overnight to curb suspicious activity

Four Kauai parks will soon be off limits in the early evening to curb suspicious activities.

Kauai county officials announced Wednesday the Lihue County Park; Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall, parking lot and space near the Boys & Girls clubhouses; and the Historic County Building lawn will be closed to the public daily from 4:30 p.m. to 7:45 a.m.

Kalena Park next to the Rice St. fire station will also be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

The closures -- effective immediately -- are being put in place after an the county says they've received an increase in complaints about suspicious activities and vandalism.

“We’ve been experiencing chronic issues in these facilities, and community members, unfortunately, no longer feel safe there at night,” Director of Parks and Recreation Lenny Rapozo said. “The county’s goal is to keep our parks user friendly, clean, and safe for the community to enjoy.”

The county says special permits for use of the areas during closure periods may be obtained.

Anyone with questions regarding the closures may call 241-4460.

