Mayor backs temporary ban on 'monster homes' as city seeks to better regulate them

The mayor is calling for a moratorium on "monster homes" while officials figure out how to curtail their spread.

“The spread of monster homes is a serious issue that affects the well-being of families in long-established neighborhoods and we need to get a handle on the situation before it spirals out of control,” Caldwell said, in a news release. “Although the construction of some of these monster homes is the result of Oahu’s need for housing, we cannot allow these oversized structures to change the character of our communities.”

Caldwell said he supports a bill that would put an immediate two-year moratorium on the construction of monster homes, which opponents say are essentially small apartment buildings.

The legislation is aimed at giving the city and City Council enough time to "fully explore and evaluate the rapid development of these large detached dwellings and determine what permanent amendments would be appropriate to the city’s long-term planning and regulatory controls."

Caldwell also said he supports amending the Land Use Ordinance to require:

A sufficient minimum number of parking stalls within the footprint of the building

A size restriction that is based on the size of a lot by, using a floor area ratio appropriate for a single-family residential neighborhood

Greater building setbacks from the property boundaries, perhaps for each story of the building, or by the proposed floor area

Decreasing the area of the residential lot that a building is allowed to cover by the proposed floor area, or by some other measurement threshold

