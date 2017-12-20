Yes, it's a chilly day (by Hawaii standards, anyway)

If you thought there was a chill in the air, the thermometer will back you up.

According to preliminary figures from the National Weather Service in Honolulu, Wednesday's high temperature at Lihue Airport was 69 degrees. That would break the former record of 72 degrees for lowest maximum temperature for the date, set back in 1981.

Lihue is in an area of cool north winds behind a cold front that has brought heavy rain to other parts of the state. But temperatures struggled to reach even the mid 70s for several areas.

Kahului, which was pounded by heavy showers for much of the day, had a high of 72 degrees, which also beats the record of 74 set on Dec. 20, 1965.

Hilo's high was 72, which also beat the previous record of 73 set in 1971 and 1974.

Honolulu's high was 74 degrees, still above the record "low high" of 71 set in 1958.

Kailua-Kona was the state's "warm spot" of the day with a high of 77. Molokai Airport also had a very cool high of 70 degrees, but climate records are not kept for that location.

The temperatures still have to be certified by the National Climatic Data Center before they become official. In the meantime, keep the extra blankets and sweaters out, as cooler than normal temperatures are expected through Friday, which also happens to be the first full day of winter.

