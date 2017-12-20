LIVE UPDATES: Early signing day for Rainbow Warrior football team

LIVE UPDATES: Early signing day for Rainbow Warrior football tea - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

The Rainbow Warrior football team is coming off a disappointing 2017 season, but the future is looking bright in Manoa as Nick Rolovich and his coaching staff go on the recruiting trail to bring in the next wave of Warriors to the University of Hawaii. 

Here's a look at some high school players, from the islands and afar, who have chosen to sign on to play under head coach Nick Rolovich:

- St. Louis quarterback Chevan Cordeiro signs early for Warriors.

- St. Louis cornerback Kai Kaneshiro signs early for Warriors. 

- Kamehameha linebacker Jonah Kahahawai-Welch signs early for Warriors. 

- Centennial High School (Las Vegas) standout Jonah La-ulu signs early for Warriors. 

- JUCO defensive linemen transfers Jeffrey Keene (Fort Scott CC), Mason Mata'afa (Orange Coast College) and Zach Ritner (Mission Viejo, Calif.) sign to play for Warriors. 

- JUCO wide receiver Cedric Byrd (Long Beach City College) signs for Warriors. 

- Linebacker Khoury Bethley (Chino Hills, Calif.) and defensive tackle Blessman Ta'ala (Pago Pago, American Samoa) sign early for Warriors.

- Quarterback Jeremy Moussa (Corona, California) signs early for Warriors. 

- Athlete Kamuela Bordon signs early for Warriors.

- Wide receiver Eric Rooks (The Taft School in Connecticut) signs early for Warriors. 

- Offensive lineman Ilm Manning (Apollo High School) signs early for Warriors. 

