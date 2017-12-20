LIVE UPDATES: Early signing day for Rainbow Warrior football team

The Rainbow Warrior football team is coming off a disappointing 2017 season, but the future is looking bright in Manoa as Nick Rolovich and his coaching staff go on the recruiting trail to bring in the next wave of Warriors to the University of Hawaii.

Here's a look at some high school players, from the islands and afar, who have chosen to sign on to play under head coach Nick Rolovich:

- St. Louis quarterback Chevan Cordeiro signs early for Warriors.

Chalk up another local player for #HawaiiFB, gaining the services of the gunslinger from around the corner, State Player of the Year, St. Louis quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. Great addition to #PrideRock!



Signing class updates: https://t.co/lWJbWPKwaV#LiveAlohaPlayWarrior pic.twitter.com/xcMSqJ8K58 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 20, 2017

- St. Louis cornerback Kai Kaneshiro signs early for Warriors.

- Kamehameha linebacker Jonah Kahahawai-Welch signs early for Warriors.

Quick to sniff out a play, #HawaiiFB collects its second local recruit today, as Kamehameha's Jonah Kahahawai-Welch joins #Ohana18 and the Warriors' defense. #PrideRock Jonah!



Signing class updates: https://t.co/lWJbWPKwaV pic.twitter.com/eDKW9tKWhj — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 20, 2017

- Centennial High School (Las Vegas) standout Jonah La-ulu signs early for Warriors.

The Warriors add an athletic big man who can play multiple positions on both sides of the ball with the addition of Centennial High's Jonah La‘ulu to #Ohana18! Welcome to the ‘ohana Jonah!



Signing class updates: https://t.co/lWJbWPKwaV#NationalSigningDay #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior pic.twitter.com/ITqg3oCnQ0 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 20, 2017

- JUCO defensive linemen transfers Jeffrey Keene (Fort Scott CC), Mason Mata'afa (Orange Coast College) and Zach Ritner (Mission Viejo, Calif.) sign to play for Warriors.

Quick and aggressive against opposing quarterbacks and running backs alike, the #HawaiiFB defensive line picked up another big addition with the signing of Zach Ritner to #Ohana18 on Early #NationalSigningDay! Welcome aboard Zach!



Signing class updates: https://t.co/lWJbWPKwaV pic.twitter.com/5U1f9ux83d — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 20, 2017

- JUCO wide receiver Cedric Byrd (Long Beach City College) signs for Warriors.

#HawaiiFB locks in another offensive weapon with a speedy receiver who can stretch the field, and possibly be a return game factor, as Cedric Byrd signs on to #Ohana18 out of Long Beach City College!



Signing class updates: https://t.co/lWJbWPKwaV#NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/vzENTgyGFV — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 20, 2017

- Linebacker Khoury Bethley (Chino Hills, Calif.) and defensive tackle Blessman Ta'ala (Pago Pago, American Samoa) sign early for Warriors.

Warriors add a dynamic two-way player to #Ohana18 with the signing of linebacker Khoury Bethley out of Don Lugo High School. He had 1430 yards rushing last year and racked up 75 tackles. Welcome aboard Khoury!



Signing class updates: https://t.co/lWJbWPKwaV#NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/ZDXIAcWYG8 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 20, 2017

- Quarterback Jeremy Moussa (Corona, California) signs early for Warriors.

#HawaiiFB locks up a big arm with the signing of Roosevelt High School's Jeremy Moussa! With 90 touchdowns and over 7,000 career yards, welcome to #Ohana18 Jeremy!



For signing class updates: https://t.co/lWJbWPKwaV#LiveAlohaPlayWarrior pic.twitter.com/wHlAn88RGh — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 20, 2017

- Athlete Kamuela Bordon signs early for Warriors.

Originally committing in 2015 and returning from his mission in Oregon this semester, local athlete Kamuela Borden continues the family legacy with the #HawaiiFB program, joining his brother Noah on UH's roster as part of #Ohana18!



Signing class updates: https://t.co/lWJbWPKwaV pic.twitter.com/z0GM8MHo3K — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 20, 2017

- Wide receiver Eric Rooks (The Taft School in Connecticut) signs early for Warriors.

Coming out of Chicago as the second #HawaiiFB signee on #NationalSigningDay, wide receiver Eric Rooks adds some strength to corps for the Warriors! Welcome to #Ohana18 Mr. Rooks!



For signing class updates: https://t.co/lWJbWPKwaV#LiveAlohaPlayWarrior pic.twitter.com/gmnXy7aneS — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 20, 2017

- Offensive lineman Ilm Manning (Apollo High School) signs early for Warriors.

A big one to start off #NationalSigningDay for #HawaiiFB, with Ilm Manning sending in the first NLI, signing on to be in the trenches in #Ohana18. First letter in on this inaugural Early Signing Day!



For signing class updates: https://t.co/lWJbWPKwaV#LiveAlohaPlayWarrior pic.twitter.com/8TAdk42CQ5 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 20, 2017

Stay here for live updates as the day progresses.



