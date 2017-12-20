Rainbow Wahine suffer blowout loss to No. 19 Texas A&M, 103-59

The Rainbow Wahine basketball team was dealt a tough loss earlier today as the No. 19 Texas A&M routed the ‘Bows, 103-59.

Hawaii senior forward Sarah Toeaina and sophomore forward Makenna Woodfolk led the charge for the ‘Bows, combining for 20 points.

Toeaina went 5-of-9 from the field for 10 points with three rebounds while Woodfolk went 4-of-10, shooting 2-of-5 from three-point range.

The Aggies dominated the whole game, never letting the Wahine reduce the deficit.

Texas A&M’s Khaalia Hillsman scored a game-high 25 points, shooting a perfect 12-of-12 from the field.

The Wahine have another tough opponent in their sights as they take on No.10 Oregon on Friday, Dec. 22. Tip-off is set for 10:00 a.m. HT.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.