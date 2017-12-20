State study paints dire picture of toll of sea level rise on Hawaii

The same weekend large surf from Tropical Storm Fernanda swept across east shores, Hawaii also saw, for the third time this summer, another round of "king tides" that sent water washing up ashore, coming dangerously close to homes and making some roads virtually impassable.

Imagine Waikiki without its world-renowned beach. That’s a future that’s possible this century, scientists say. And it’s among a host of threats climate change poses to Hawaii and to its no. 1 economic engine — tourism.

Over the lifetime of a baby born today — the next 70 to 80 years — Hawaii is poised to see some of the nation’s worst consequences from climate change, experts say.

Sandbags try to keep the waves at bay on Sunset Beach. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Hawaii 'behind' in planning for unprecedented threats of climate change, state officials say

A new report is providing the first statewide assessment of the potential hazards and costly impacts to Hawaii's economy and shorelines with rising sea levels.

The draft report by the Hawaii Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission says that chronic coastal flooding is happening now statewide.

The report says studies predict there will be up to a 3.2-foot global sea level rise by year 2100, with more recent projections showing this magnitude of sea level rise occuring as early as year 2060.

Key takeaways from the report:

Over the next 30 to 70 years, approximately 6,500 structures and 19,800 people statewide will be exposed to chronic flooding.

An estimated $19 billion in economic loss would result from chronic flooding of land and structures located in the sea level rise exposure area.

The statewide sea level rise exposure area covers an area of approximately 25,800 acres -- one third of which is designated for urban use.

Approximately 38 miles of coastal roads would be chronically flooded and become impassible, jeopardizing critical access to many communities.

Approximately 550 cultural sites would become chronically flooded with the sea level rise exposure area.

More than 13 miles of beaches have been lost on Kauai, Oahu, and Maui to erosion fronting seawalls and other shoreline armoring.

Flooding, hurricanes, and tropical cyclones could occur at any time and would be exacerbated by sea level rise.

The commission will be meeting Thursday at the Department of Land and Natural Resources to discuss the report.

