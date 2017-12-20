State study paints dire picture of toll of sea level rise on Hawaii

Over the lifetime of a baby born today — the next 70 to 80 years — Hawaii is poised to see some of the nation’s worst consequences from climate change, experts say.More >>
Imagine Waikiki without its world-renowned beach. That's a future that's possible this century, scientists say. And it's among a host of threats climate change poses to Hawaii and to its no. 1 economic engine — tourism.
The same weekend large surf from Tropical Storm Fernanda swept across east shores, Hawaii also saw, for the third time this summer, another round of "king tides" that sent water washing up ashore, coming dangerously close to homes and making some roads virtually impassable.
A special series to explore how Hawaii is preparing for climate change.
Unstable weather brings heavy snow to the Big Island.
Photos from Hawaii surfer John John Florence's second-consecutive world championship campaign in 2017.
The governor's ceremonial residence has gotten some upgrades.
PHOTOS: Erosion eats away at Oahu beaches
On Friday, the stars of Hawaii Five-0 will walk the red carpet in Waikiki for their annual Sunset on the Beach event.
